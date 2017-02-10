Hassan Syed Trial: 70K “Abnormal Request”

The accountant in the Hassan Syed trial says the former UCCI president insisted a more than 70 thousand dollar salary advance was needed for a surgery down payment. Mr. Syed is on trial for stealing more than half a million dollars from the school.

A former UCCI accountant took the stand thursday and described to the seven-person jury the day his boss, Hassan Syed, came to him looking for a six month salary advance to fund a medical procedure.

Former UCCI president Hassan Syed is facing 12 charges for stealing hundreds of thousands from the school between 2006 and 2008 and for lying about obtaining a doctorate.

Accountant Khemkaran Singh told the court that in January of 2008, Mr. Syed put forth what Mr. Singh described as an “Abnormal” request. He says he wanted a six month salary advance, something Mr. Singh could not do without the board’s approval. Mr. Singh says Mr. Syed told him he would get the board’s approval, which was in two week’s time and that he needed the money now.

Mr. Singh says he insisted on getting the approval and at that point, Mr Syed went and got a copy of an agenda which mentioned a six month advance along with what he believed was approval from the chairman in an email. The accountant believed them to be genuine and gave Mr. Syed the money.

In February, Mr. Singh saw a copy of another agenda, that he says was different from the one Mr. Syed presented him. He says he asked Mr. Syed about it and that Mr. Syed responded he had forgotten to put the request on it and he was going to bring it up the board. The crown counsel is claiming those two documents are false.

The defence cross-examined Mr. Singh about whether he raised concerns to the board before the auditors started investigating , he said he didn’t.

