Hassan Syed Trial: Accountant testifies

February 8, 2017
Philipp Richter
A UCCI accountant testified he asked Hassan Syed daily for documents to back up the college money he allegedly spent.  The former UCCI president is on trial for theft of more than half a million dollars from the school, facing 12 charges in all.

On Wednesday accountant Khemkaran Singh detailed his concern as the financial statements were to be audited in 2007.  He said every day he would ask Mr. Syed for the credit card statements and invoices to present to the auditors and Mr. Syed would promise him that he would get it to him but never did.

In court Mr. Singh said, “I explained to him the effect it would have on my reputation as an accountant, what it would do to the [UCCI] system. It would indicate that there was no system at the college.”

On Tuesday the court  heard from a former UCCI dean, who testified that Mr. Syed gave staff authorisation to use college credit cards for whatever they needed, whenever they needed.  This was a different policy from the president before Mr. Syed, who would require staff to seek the accountant’s or the president’s permission before making purchases.

Former dean Dr. Brian Chapell said when Mr. Syed became president things changed and he was allowed to buy whatever he wanted for equipment, including a seventeen thousand dollar purchase.
Mr. Syed denies the charges. The trial continues tomorrow.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

