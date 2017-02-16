Hassan Syed Trial: Auditor testifies

Hassan Syed, the former president of the University College of the Cayman Islands faces 12 charges, including theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

An auditor took the stand Wednesday (15 February) to testify that Mr. Syed asked him to remove his salary advance documentation from the report. The auditor says he responded the request saying, “We can’t make any promises.”

It is alleged Mr. Syed falsified that document to give himself a $70, 000 advance. The trial continues Thursday.

