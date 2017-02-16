Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Hassan Syed Trial: Auditor testifies

February 15, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Hassan Syed, the former president of the University College of the Cayman Islands faces 12 charges, including theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

An auditor took the stand Wednesday (15 February) to testify that Mr. Syed asked him to remove his salary advance documentation from the report. The auditor says he responded the request saying, “We can’t make any promises.”

It is alleged Mr. Syed falsified that document to give himself a $70, 000 advance. The trial continues Thursday.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Builders Expo 1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: