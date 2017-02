For most families security is an important finishing touch when building a new home. The Security Centre and APEX Perimeter Protection want to help you find the best solution for your project, and you’ll also be able to find them at this year’s Builder’s Expo by Hurley’s Media.

Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo

Friday 3 March

5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday 4 March

10:00am – 4:00pm

ARC at Camana B

