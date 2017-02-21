Immigration officer fired

Immigration officer Nicholas Tibbetts has been fired.

Mr. Tibbetts pleaded guilty to causing the death of bicyclist Donnie Ray Connor, 59, along the Linford Pierson Highway in 2015. He was sentenced to three and a half months.

He was on required leave after the conviction due to other pending matters. Those matters have since ended.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a brief statement saying it can confirm that Mr. Tibbetts was advised in writing on January 24th that his employment as an immigration officer was terminated with immediate effect.

