Immigration officer fired

February 20, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Immigration officer Nicholas Tibbetts has been fired.

Mr. Tibbetts pleaded guilty to causing the death of bicyclist Donnie Ray Connor, 59,  along the Linford Pierson Highway in 2015. He was sentenced to three and a half months.
He was on required leave after the conviction due to other pending matters. Those matters have since ended.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a brief statement saying it can confirm that Mr. Tibbetts was advised in writing on January 24th that his employment as an immigration officer was terminated with immediate effect.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

