Indecent assault in West Bay

Police are urging women not to walk alone in secluded areas after receiving a report of a sexual assault in West Bay.

Police say a woman was walking on Conch Point Road early Thursday (2 February) when a man ran up from behind and grabbed her.

The man is described as being of average height, slim build and dressed in dark clothing with a hood over his head. He was barefoot at the time and ran off toward Spanish Lane.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 949-4222 or the RCIPS anonymous tip line, 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

There were several similar assaults in West Bay last year. Police say the description of the assaults is similar in nature but that doesn’t mean it’s the same perpetrator.

