Indecent assault in West Bay

February 3, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police are urging women not to walk alone in secluded areas after receiving a report of a sexual assault in West Bay.

Police say a woman was walking on Conch Point Road early Thursday (2 February) when a man ran up from behind and grabbed her.

The man is described as being of average height, slim build and dressed in dark clothing with a hood over his head. He was barefoot at the time and ran off toward Spanish Lane.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 949-4222 or the RCIPS anonymous tip line, 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

There were several similar assaults in West Bay last year. Police say the description of the assaults is similar in nature but that doesn’t mean it’s the same perpetrator.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

