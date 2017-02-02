Russia’s Antonina Krivoshapka who won a silver medal as part of the 4-by-400 relay team will return her medal along with her entire team. Vera Ganeeva, a discus thrower also from Russia and Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci are both being sanctioned for testing positive from the 2012 London games. All three tested positive for the substance turinabol, an androgenic-anabolic steroid similar to the drugs taken by East German athletes in the mid to late 1900’s.
-
IOC sanctions three
February 2, 2017
1 Min Read
News • Sports
