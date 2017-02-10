Jesus and Me festival

Jam Fest kicked off last Friday, bringing over 1,000 people to the Lions Center for a night of praise and worship.

Jam, in this case, stands for “Jesus and me.” The concert was put on by the Baptist Church of Savannah.

It targeted teenagers and young adults, as church leaders say there needs to be a youth revolution based on social issues they are experiencing.

“I think that, sexual immortality is one of the major issues as well as self-esteem, I think people don’t really have a strong sense of self, so that’s why they doubt themselves , they follow the wrong crowd,” said Toboggan musician, Positive, formally known as Joel Murray.

“The stories that have unfolded just around this event specific to happen are insane, just god miracle after god miracle after god miracle, so we believe like a ton of young people are going to experience god for the very first time,” said Jared Runion from the band Local Sound based out of Nashville.

