JGHS gym moves forward, what’s next for the school?

The John Gray High School project has been an eye-sore for many and nagging thorn spanning administrations after it was stopped in 2009 for lack of funds.

It got a reboot last year when construction of the gymnasium started and that’s nearing completion. On Friday 17 February, the ministry hosted a site visit giving media a first hand look at the multi-purpose facility, but the cost remains under wraps. Joining Tammi Sulliman was Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath, who was on that tour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

