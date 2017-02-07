Flow Valentine
News

KPMG tapped for social assistance programmes business outline case

February 6, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Government has contracted KPMG to provide a business outline case aimed at improving efficiency with Cayman’s social assistance programmes.

This stems from recommendations of Project Future, a five-year programme of civil service reform.

Among the programmes addressed by Project Future, the Children and Youth Services (CAYS) Foundation, which may be combined with other programmes or dissolved altogether.

An e-mail sent to Government Information Services seeking the cost of the business outline case was returned but no figure has yet been given.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: