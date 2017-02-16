Flow Valentine
Kyle Broadhurst named new Chamber President

February 15, 2017
Mario Grey
A changing of the guards today (Feb 15) as Kyle Broadhurst was announced as the new Chamber of Commerce President.

Businessman Chris Kirkconnell was voted in today (Feb 15) as chamber Vice-President. Former Chamber President Paul Pearson said the newly selected committee is more than capable of enhancing business in Cayman.

“Kyle is very experienced he’s experienced in the community he’s an experienced lawyer one of his main passions I know if you speak to him later is Education he really really is passionate about Education,” Mr. Pearson said.

Roz Griffiths was named as Secretary, Wayne Cowan was name as Treasurer. The Chamber’s new Council will include: Mike Gibbs, Steve Mcintosh and Denise Gower.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

