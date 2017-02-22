LA resumes Wednesday, full plate for debate

Law changes forcing dismissal of convicted police officers will be debated when the Legislative Assembly (LA) meets Wednesday 22 February.

Amendments to the police law proposes to require the police commissioner to fire officers convicted in court. Several convicted officers are currently awaiting sentencing and remain on suspension with full pay until their matters are completed. The changes also allow for reinstatement of officers who have successfully appealed their convictions.

Also on the LA agenda eleven bills from Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton. Headlining that list: the Legal Practitioners Bill, Companies Management Bill, Limited Liability Partnership Bill, Tax Concessions Amendment Bill and Trade and Business Licensing Amendment Bill.

A number of these bills are in preparation for the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force’s evaluation of Cayman’s Anti Money-Laundering Counter-Financing of Terrorism Regime later this year.

