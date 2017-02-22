C3 Pure Fibre
LA resumes Wednesday, full plate for debate

February 21, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

Law changes forcing dismissal of convicted police officers will  be debated when the Legislative Assembly (LA) meets Wednesday 22 February.

Amendments to the police law proposes to require the police commissioner to fire officers convicted in court. Several convicted officers are currently awaiting sentencing and remain on suspension with full pay until their matters are completed. The changes also allow for reinstatement of officers who have successfully appealed their convictions.

Also on the LA agenda eleven bills from Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton. Headlining that list: the Legal Practitioners Bill, Companies Management Bill, Limited Liability Partnership Bill, Tax Concessions Amendment Bill and Trade and Business Licensing Amendment Bill.

A number of these bills are in preparation for the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force’s evaluation of Cayman’s Anti Money-Laundering Counter-Financing of Terrorism Regime later this year.

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

