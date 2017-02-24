Law Society responds to contentious motion

Law Society President Alasdair Robertson responds to the controversial private motion filed by Independent MLA Arden McLean

Mr Robertson, through a brief statement, came to the defence of law firms following the allegations made by the East End MLA.

He says in the statement the Law Society strongly objects to the allegations of any breaches of the laws of the Cayman Islands and it’s “concerned that this motion is simply a means of diverting attention from the merits of the Legal Practitioners Bill.”

The Law Society President says the bill has the backing of the majority of both its members and the Caymanian Bar Association members.

