South Eastern Louisiana’s Tajh Lewis competed at the LSU Bayou Bengal indoor track meet, and he finished with a time of 1:59.85-seconds in the 800-meters, that was good for 6th place. Lewis, along with the men’s distance team placed 1st in the distance medley with a time of 10:31.2. Central Methodist University’s Pearl Morgan continued her winning ways, after winning 3-events last weekend, she followed that up with a finish of 59.85 in the 400-meters at the UCM mule relays, that was good for 3rd place, .25 off of second. Wingate University’s Nate Patterson leaped his way to a distance of 14.95 in the triple jump, that was good for second place at the Camel City Elite Invitational, Patterson now sits at number 13 in the nation.
Local track athletics abroad update
February 6, 2017
1 Min Read
