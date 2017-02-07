Local track athletics abroad update

South Eastern Louisiana’s Tajh Lewis competed at the LSU Bayou Bengal indoor track meet, and he finished with a time of 1:59.85-seconds in the 800-meters, that was good for 6th place. Lewis, along with the men’s distance team placed 1st in the distance medley with a time of 10:31.2. Central Methodist University’s Pearl Morgan continued her winning ways, after winning 3-events last weekend, she followed that up with a finish of 59.85 in the 400-meters at the UCM mule relays, that was good for 3rd place, .25 off of second. Wingate University’s Nate Patterson leaped his way to a distance of 14.95 in the triple jump, that was good for second place at the Camel City Elite Invitational, Patterson now sits at number 13 in the nation.

