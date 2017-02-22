C3 Pure Fibre
Local track coach appears in court for sex offences

February 21, 2017
Philipp Richter
Local athletics coach Ato Modibo Stephens appears in court after being extradited from Florida on sex charges involving a teenager.

Mr Stephens returned to Cayman Monday (20 February) night and faced the courts Tuesday (21 February) morning.

The 37-year old man is charged with two counts of indecent assault on a female, gross indecency and misuse of an ICTA network.

He is remanded to custody at Northward prison and will re-appear in court Friday 24 November.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

