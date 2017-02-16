Long-time CAL pilot touches down after final flight

After almost 40 years with Cayman Airways, the airline’s longest-serving pilot, Captain Dave Scott touched down for the final time Wednesday. Dozens of his friends and family waved from the edge of the tarmac as Captain Scott taxied Cayman Airways’ new 737-800 max in to a water cannon salute.

Captain Scott joined the national flag carrier in 1978. Former managing director Norman Bodden called it more than just a good hire.

“It was one of the best decisions the company has ever made,” remembered Mr. Bodden.

With the last of the passengers deplaned, Captain Scott emerged from the cockpit to robust applause from the dozens gathered for the occasion.

His wife Betty Ann, on board to share the moment, told Cayman 27 the landing stirred strong emotions.

“It did, and a lot of memories of his 40 years with Cayman Airways just came back into play when he was coming into his final landing,” she said, fighting off tears.

Captain Scott downplayed the emotions, but acknowledged the moment.

“The thought was there that this is the last flight I’ll do commercially,” he admitted.

Captain Scott told Cayman 27 his 4 years in the role of Vice President of flight operations for the airline has somewhat prepared him for life outside the cockpit.

“I only get a chance to fly once a month, once every two months, so now I am not flying at all, that’s where the difference comes in,” said Captain Scott.

Deputy Premier and fellow Cayman Bracker Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said Captain Scott is a Caymanian success story.

“His contribution to the country, the contribution to Cayman Airways is immeasurable,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

And after 47 years in the air, there’s plenty to do around the house.

“That’s what I afraid of,” laughed Captain Scott. “Especially now that my two youngest boys are in college in London. It’s only her and I at home, she finds things for me to do.”

Captain Scott will continue in his role as VP of flight operations for the airline in a non-flying capacity.

He said his proudest accomplishment has been helping Cayman Airways be the first in the region to implement an electronic flight bag, and starting an electronic training database for CAL pilots.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

