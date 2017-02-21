C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
Crime News

Machete-wielding man robs business, evades police

February 20, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police continue to search for a man they say evaded officers shortly after a George Town business was robbed.

A man with a machete robbed a North Church Street business around 4 p.m. Saturday (18 February) and made off with a small amount of cash after threatening an employee with the machete, according to an RCIPS press release.

Responding officers pursued the man on foot down Eastern Ave. but lost sight of him near Cruz Lane.

Police say the man is around 5-feet, 7 inches in height with a slim build and dark complexion.

He has a long, thin face and a beard with specks of white hair.

His voice is described as being raspy and deep.

He wore a dark tam along with a short, dark-blue short-sleeved T-shirt and old, tattered dark shorts with dirty trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-4222 or the RCIPS anonymous tipline, 949-7777. Additionally, those with information can call the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 800-TIPS (8477) or online using this link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Builders Expo 1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: