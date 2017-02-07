Man arrested at restaurant charged with drug offences

A 36-year old George Town man was arrested at a waterfront restaurant for drug-related offences, according to an RCIPS press release.

Wayne Myles made his initial court appearance Monday (6 February).

Mr. Myles was arrested at Rackhams Bar and Grill on North Church St. and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He was remanded in custody and is set to make his next appearance via video link on 16 February.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

