Man arrested at restaurant charged with drug offences

February 6, 2017
Kevin Morales
A 36-year old George Town man was arrested at a waterfront restaurant for drug-related offences, according to an RCIPS press release.

Wayne Myles made his initial court appearance Monday (6 February).

Mr. Myles was arrested at Rackhams Bar and Grill on North Church St. and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He was remanded in custody and is set to make his next appearance via video link on 16 February.

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

