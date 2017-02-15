Flow Valentine
Man in Grand Court; accused of indecency

February 14, 2017
Mario Grey
A man accused of committing sex crimes with an 8-year-old girl appeared in Grand Court today.

The 56-year-old man is accused of engaging in various sexual acts with his partner’s daughter. The court has ordered the media not to name the man or the complaint in the case in order to protect the girl’s identity.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges last month. Today (Feb 14) his attorneys entered a “No Case” submission and said there’s a lack of credible witnesses.

It’s expected Justice Charles Quinn will decide tomorrow (Feb 15) if the submission will be accepted.

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

