Man in Grand Court; accused of indecency

A man accused of committing sex crimes with an 8-year-old girl appeared in Grand Court today.

The 56-year-old man is accused of engaging in various sexual acts with his partner’s daughter. The court has ordered the media not to name the man or the complaint in the case in order to protect the girl’s identity.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges last month. Today (Feb 14) his attorneys entered a “No Case” submission and said there’s a lack of credible witnesses.

It’s expected Justice Charles Quinn will decide tomorrow (Feb 15) if the submission will be accepted.

