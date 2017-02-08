Flow Valentine
Mark “Hubba” Seymour Vigil

February 7, 2017
Philipp Richter
A candle light vigil took place saturday to celebrate the life of Mark “Hubba” Seymour, the man murdered on January 28th outside Super C’s.

About 50 people attended the ceremony, sharing stories and lighting candles that shaped the letter “M” around photographs.
Mr. Seymour is survived by his partner and two children.

“It’s not getting any better,  they took marks life last week and another youth nearly lost his life again this morning I get to understand, it just has to be stopped, if it can’t be stopped then there needs to be serious control.” Said Partner, Tesia Scott

It marks Cayman’s first murder of 20-17.
The funeral for Mr. Seymour will be on the 11th of February at First Baptist Church.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

