McLean: One Agri-show annually not enough

February 28, 2017
Mario Grey
East End MLA Arden McLean said he is an advocate for agriculture being an East End native and said having the Agricultural Show once a year is simply not enough as more events could lead  young people to embrace what it means to be a farmer.

“Absolutely not, It is not enough I have always advocated for the government to encourage youngsters to go into agriculture,” Mr. McLean said.

Gates open at 7:30 tomorrow(Mar 01) at the grounds in Lower Valley for the 50th Annual Cayman Islands Agriculture Show.

The day invites everyone to participate in a day known for celebrating Cayman’s farmers, produce and culture.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey Has more.

 

 

 

 

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

