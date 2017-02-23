Missing mom’s family take legal steps, but no lawsuit yet

Relatives of missing DEH worker Anna Evans say they have not sued Government over the mother of five’s disappearance six years ago, however they have confirmed they have taken legal steps.

Ms Evans, 37, disappeared on January 27 2011 while on duty at the George Town landfill. Ms Evans’ sister Noreen Dixon, in a statement shared with Cayman 27, confirmed the family has taken the matter to court filing litigation.

But she says she has filed a protective writ on behalf of her sister’s children, all of whom are under her care.

The writ was filed to protect the rights of Ms Evans’ children to sue the Government at a later date if they wish to do so when the investigation into her disappearance concludes.

That investigation remains open. The family is also renewing their plea for anyone with information of Ms Evans’ disappearance to contact the police.

