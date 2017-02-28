C3 Pure Fibre
MLAs defend controversial motion

February 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Independent legislators claim Cayman lost upwards of $50 million in revenue because of overseas attorneys practicing Cayman law without certification.
Today they came out in defence of their controversial motion which calls for prosecution of law firms they claim are breaking the Legal Practitioner’s law and immigration laws.
MLAs Arden McLean, Winston Connolly, Ezzard Miller and Alva Suckoo hosted a joint media conference standing by their motion which triggered immediate response from government and the Law Society. It claims firms are practicing Cayman law overseas without certificates and denying Caymanians upward movement.
Mr McLean, who filed the motion, stands by it.
He also says they submitted 32 pages of amendments to the new law to make sure Cayman gets the revenue owed.
“With our proposal they will be required to pay the licensing fee plus the equivalent of a work permit fee in the Cayman Islands,” Mr McLean said.
The motion is listed for debate and they want to be addressed before the Legal Practitioners Bill is tabled.
The motion also alleges conflict of interest by Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton, a claim the minister has denied.

