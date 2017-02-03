Flow Valentine
Monyque Brooks returns from Miss Universe

February 2, 2017
Mario Grey
Cayman’s very own Monyque Brooks returned home from the Philippines Thursday (2 February) after competing in the Miss Universe pageant.

Ms. Brooks said regardless of her placement, she enjoyed the experience and said the pageant’s location could not be better.

“No way shape or form disappointed. I went, represented the Cayman Islands. The Philippines Miss Universe organisation couldn’t have chosen a better place to have the Miss Universe pageant this year,” Ms. Brooks said.

You will hear more from Ms. Brooks on Daybreak Friday (3 February).

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

