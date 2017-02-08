Flow Valentine
Motorbike warrant operation turns violent

February 7, 2017
Kevin Morales
A warrant operation aimed at seizing a motorbike landed two men in jail for threatening and assaulting police.

Officers say the incident happened Monday (6 February) on John McLean Drive, in East End.

Two men — ages 28 and 31 — violently resisted police, with one attempting to ride the motorbike out of the back door of the residence.

Both men threw rocks and bricks at police while two officers were punched in the incident, according to an RCIPS press release. Police used tasers on both men.

The men were arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, assaulting police, threats to kill and assault causing actual bodily harm. One of the man also could face criminal damage charges after police say he kicked out the window of a police car.

The men remain in police custody.

Police say the motorbike was seen last week driving in a reckless manner and traced back to the residence where the incident took place.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

