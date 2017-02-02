MRCU and anti-GMO group face off in mozzie discussion

Much has been made of government’s decision to use genetically modified mosquitoes to curb the aedes aegypti mosquito in Cayman.

Concerns over the spread of mosquito-borne viruses like dengue, Zika and chikungunya propelled government to make a decision, but there are those who still don’t feel it is the right one.

Attorney Kerrie Cox, an HSM associate speaking on behalf of his client the Institute for Responsible Technology and Dr. William Petrie, director of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman for an in-depth look at the issue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

