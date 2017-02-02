Flow Valentine
MRCU and anti-GMO group face off in mozzie discussion

February 2, 2017
Joseph Avary
Much has been made of government’s decision to use genetically modified mosquitoes to curb the aedes aegypti mosquito in Cayman.

Concerns over the spread of mosquito-borne viruses like dengue, Zika and chikungunya propelled government to make a decision, but there are those who still don’t feel it is the right one.

Attorney Kerrie Cox, an HSM associate speaking on behalf of his client the Institute for Responsible Technology and Dr. William Petrie, director of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman for an in-depth look at the issue.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

