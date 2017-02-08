Flow Valentine
New British passports now need the holder’s autograph

February 7, 2017
Joseph Avary
British Overseas Territories citizens are now required to physically sign their passport after it has been issued.

Previously, British passport holders – including in Cayman – submitted their signature along with photos and the application forms.

Going forward, British passports will no longer include the holder’s signature in digital format. The ‘sign after receipt’ policy puts the UK in line with passports issued in several other countries including Ireland, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Her Majesty’s passport office said the signature must be in black ballpoint ink.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

