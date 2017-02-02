The new policy calls for each association to appoint a child protection officer who will be responsible for the facilitation and reporting of suspicious activity. The association must conduct a thorough evaluation of the officer that includes two non-family references from Cayman as well as a criminal background check and a child clearance along with a sex offender clearance from any jurisdiction the officer had resided in for 6 months or more. Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden says cayman is changing and the policy is a sign of the times.
New child abuse prevention policy
February 2, 2017
