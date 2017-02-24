C3 Pure Fibre
NWS: Port officials apprised ahead of Wednesday weather

February 23, 2017
Joseph Avary
The National Weather Service told Cayman 27 it kept port officials apprised of the weather conditions well in advance of Wednesday’s rough weather.

NWS director John Tibbetts said the cold front responsible for Wednesday’s conditions was forecast three to five days ahead of time. The Port Authority said it was aware of the changing conditions, and says once the passengers leave the ship for the day, it’s difficult to recall them.

Mr. Tibbetts said there are variables at play.

“There is a big difference between when the National Weather Service says it’s a marine advisory, a marine warning, and then the threshold for when those tenders can operate and when they can’t,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

Mr. Tibbetts said the winds are expected to die down overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

