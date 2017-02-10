Oakley ejected, arrested at MSG

An odd incident in the NBA as former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley was ejected after engaging in an argument with owner James Dolan. Oakley was then arrested outside the arena as he physically engaged security in front of a capacity crowd.
An odd incident in the NBA as former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley was ejected after engaging in an argument with owner James Dolan. Oakley was then arrested outside the arena as he physically engaged security in front of a capacity crowd.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.