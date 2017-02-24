C3 Pure Fibre
Opposition questions Cautions Bill

February 23, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition MLAs have raised concerns about Government’s proposed Cautions Adult Bill.
While they say they agree there’s need to assist repentant first time offenders. That must be done with proper checks and balances in place for issuing cautions. The Cautions Adult Bill gives police power to issue cautions. That’s formal warnings for minor offences instead of charges, but Opposition MLAs questioned possible abuse by officers.
Attorney General Hon. Samuel Bulgin says there are systems to hold officers accountable.
“We have to trust somebody, we have to trust people to do the right thing. We have to assume they will not abuse their office and they are creatures of the law and will do what is required,” Mr Bulgin said.

The Bill was approved on second reading with an assurance from Government amendments incorporating recommendations from the Opposition will be included at Committee Stage.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

