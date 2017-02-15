Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

OT’s dodge another bullet from UK

February 14, 2017
Add Comment
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

The Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) meeting in London has wrapped up and once again pressure from the UK for the OT’s to create a public registry mounted.

We managed to dodge another bullet, as Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton discusses.

About the author

View All Posts
Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Builders Expo 1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: