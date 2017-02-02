Flow Valentine
News

PAC scrutinises health report

February 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Health Ministry and Health Services Authority officials faced the Public Accounts Committee today as hearings resumed in the LA.
The committee, headed by North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, looked at the Auditor General’s Ensuring Quality Health Care Report.
That report identified shortages in resources and a failure on Government’s part to put a performance management and reporting framework in place for the health system. PAC resumes tomorrow at 1 pm.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

