PAC scrutinises health report

Health Ministry and Health Services Authority officials faced the Public Accounts Committee today as hearings resumed in the LA.

The committee, headed by North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, looked at the Auditor General’s Ensuring Quality Health Care Report.

That report identified shortages in resources and a failure on Government’s part to put a performance management and reporting framework in place for the health system. PAC resumes tomorrow at 1 pm.

