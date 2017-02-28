C3 Pure Fibre
Pacquiao set to fight Khan

February 27, 2017
Jordan Armenise
According to multiple sources, Manny Pacquiao has agreed to fight Britain’s Olympic silver medalist Amir Khan on April 23 with no venue announced as of yet. The 30-year-old Khan, who won silver as a lightweight at the Athens Olympics, has not fought since last may when he moved up two weight classes to fight middleweight Canelo Alvarez. The 38-year-old Pacquiao had said four days ago that he and Khan’s management were in discussions for the fight. The fight is set for April 23rd with no venue as of yet.

