A contentious motion went before the Legislative Assembly today (Thursday 23 February). It’s calling for the prosecution of top legal firms in the Cayman Islands for not following the law. It’s something that Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton took great objection to and he explained why during discussions with Tammi Sulliman.
Panton objects to motions against law firms
February 23, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
