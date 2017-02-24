C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Panton objects to motions against law firms

February 23, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A contentious motion went before the Legislative Assembly today (Thursday 23 February). It’s calling for the prosecution of top legal firms in the Cayman Islands for not following the law. It’s something that Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton took great objection to and he explained why during discussions with Tammi Sulliman.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Builders Expo 1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: