Piercy wants chemical castration introduced

Community leader and political hopeful Jonathan Piercy said he wants Cayman to consider severe penalties for repeat sexual offenders.

Mr. Piercy said the community often ignores issues surrounding sexual violence and said he’d like to see the introduction of a sex-offenders registry and said he is open to exploring Chemical castration for repeat sex-offenders.

“They actually will do as a part of the persons parole they will actually have the person agree to chemical castration that is certainly something that we certainly, I would certainly be having the discussion about,” Mr. Piercy explained.

Just two weeks ago Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo said he and community activist Sandra hill were partnering to further pursue a sex offenders registry.

