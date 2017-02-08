Flow Valentine
Piercy wants chemical castration introduced

February 7, 2017
Mario Grey
Community leader and political hopeful Jonathan Piercy said he wants Cayman to consider severe penalties for repeat sexual offenders.

Mr. Piercy said the community often ignores issues surrounding sexual violence and said he’d like to see the introduction of a sex-offenders registry and said he is open to exploring Chemical castration for repeat sex-offenders.

“They actually will do as a part of the persons parole they will actually have the person agree to chemical castration that is certainly something that we certainly, I would certainly be having the discussion about,” Mr. Piercy explained.

Just two weeks ago Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo said he and community activist Sandra hill were partnering to further pursue a sex offenders registry.

About the author

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

