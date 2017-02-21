C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Police analyse gun seized in Fete shooting

February 20, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The gun recovered by police in connection to the Fete night-club shooting might be linked to another incident under investigation.

24-year-old Daniella Tibbetts and 20-year-old Jamaican national Kashwayne Hewitt made their second appearances before the magistrate today (20 February) where the court said the crown is awaiting DNA and finger print results to determine if Ms. Tibbetts handled the weapon which was found in the tank of a toilet at the house where herself and Mr. Hewitt was arrested.

The court mentioned they are also awaiting ballistic reports to determine the weapon’s use.

Mr. Hewitt made his appearance this afternoon via video-link and the duo is expected to make their next court return 6 March when the files is expected to be made available to the court.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Builders Expo 1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: