Police analyse gun seized in Fete shooting

The gun recovered by police in connection to the Fete night-club shooting might be linked to another incident under investigation.

24-year-old Daniella Tibbetts and 20-year-old Jamaican national Kashwayne Hewitt made their second appearances before the magistrate today (20 February) where the court said the crown is awaiting DNA and finger print results to determine if Ms. Tibbetts handled the weapon which was found in the tank of a toilet at the house where herself and Mr. Hewitt was arrested.

The court mentioned they are also awaiting ballistic reports to determine the weapon’s use.

Mr. Hewitt made his appearance this afternoon via video-link and the duo is expected to make their next court return 6 March when the files is expected to be made available to the court.

