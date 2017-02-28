C3 Pure Fibre
Police hunt “dangerous and potentially armed” man

February 27, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) are on the hunt for a man who they believe to be dangerous and potentially armed in Cayman illegally.

31-year-old Martin Anthony Trench is from jamaica and police think he arrived on Grand Cayman recently.

They are asking for your help in finding him, but they warn that if you sight him to exercise caution and contact 911 immediately.

You can also call crime stoppers 800 – TIPS or the police anonymous line at 949-7777.

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

