Police hunt suspect in West Bay indecent assault

Police are today investigating yet another indecent assault attack in West Bay.

The latest incident occurred this morning just before 3:30 at a home along West Bay Road in West Bay.

Police say the female victim awoke to find a man in her bedroom engaging in indecent behaviour with a t-shirt over his head. He left shortly after. The woman was not harmed.

Police have released a description of the suspect. The man is described as being about 5 foot 7 in height and about 18 to 30 years of age. He has a slim but muscular build.

Police say they are conducting operations and patrols in response to this and reports of indecent assaults in other parts of West Bay in recent weeks.

