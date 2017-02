A 46-year-old woman is among three people arrested for gun offences. Police took the trio into custody yesterday during an operation on John McLean Drive, in East End.

Police executed a search warrant at a house and discovered a modified flare gun with one round of live ammunition. Two men ages 28 and 31 along with the woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

They were released on police bail.

