Police to step up presence

Cayman has seen four shootings in a six-week span, one of which resulted in the first murder of 2017.

Police say they will be bumping up their presence around liquor licensed businesses this weekend a promise they’ve made before.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton says high visibility is a part of the RCIPS action plan to tackle crime especially in the West Bay area.

“You can come out and enjoy yourself just we want to ensure that you stay as safe as we can possibly make it for you,” Mr Walton said speaking ahead of the weekend. This is when he says his troops will be out in force to avert any potential violent incidents.

“We have a very robust patrol and investigation strategy for the weekend that has already resulted in the arrest of four persons, we currently have four persons in custody following the shooting outside the Fete nightclub last week,” Mr Walton said.

The increased visibility follows a series of shootings in Cayman, four in the last six weeks and two in as many weekends. Included in those shootings the murder of Mark Travis Hubba Seymour on January 31st.

However the DCoP said the public has no need to worry about any aggression from officers.

“We have a very disciplined approach, a very measured approach to the way we go about doing our business. Our officers are highly trained it’s all about proportionality, it’s all about necessity and its one common aim which is. It’s a legitimate aim to protect the community,” Mr Walton said.

The Deputy Commissioner also renewed his call for the public to partner with the police and share any information they may have on criminal activities they see or hear. There are two ways to give police anonymous tips; you can call the local anonymous tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based crime stoppers line at 800-tips.

