Port Authority replaces marker buoys

February 3, 2017
Joseph Avary
Port Authority crews were on the water this morning, replacing marker buoys washed away in last week’s rough weather.

Our cameras captured footage of an anchorage marker tossed up onto the ironshore last Tuesday. Port Authority said that buoy was damaged beyond repair. It was one of two such markers to disappear in last month’s cold fronts.

Port Authority  said it installed two new anchorage markers today, as well as replacing two swim markers that had also disappeared in Governor’s Beach area.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

