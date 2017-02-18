C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

PR changes expected within 2 weeks, lawsuits mount

February 17, 2017
Add Comment
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

The premier reveals the government is facing around a couple dozen lawsuits from those stuck in permanent residency limbo.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin expects the changes to regulations needed for the PR wheel to start turning again will reach cabinet in two weeks’ time. Those changes are with the Attorney General at the minute. The premier appeared on Thursday night’s The Panel. He also discussed the recent trip to London and how the Brexit talks went.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Builders Expo 1
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: