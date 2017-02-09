Flow Valentine
Premier, UK PM meet briefly in London

February 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin met briefly today with UK Prime Minister Theresa May at number 10 Downing Street. However no details on the meeting or the discussions between the two leaders were provided by the Office of the Premier.
Mr McLaughlin is in London for a special Brexit Joint Ministerial Council along with other Overseas Territory leaders.
The UK is addressing concerns like access to the European Single Market and Financial Services, EU funding and freedom of movement for citizens.
Premier McLaughlin says this initial JMC on European negotiations was promising.
The UK committed to taking under consideration the priority areas identified by the OTs during its ‘exit negotiations’ with the EU.
However no details on the meeting were provided.
The UK will hold second Brexit JMC meeting in June with Overseas territories.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

