Prisons deputy director to head back to work

February 13, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

Deputy Prisons Director Aduke Joseph-Caesar will head back to work after a nearly two-year stalemate during which she was suspended, fired, reinstated by a court order and then suspended again.

Government confirmed this past weekend that Ms. Joseph-Caesar will be reinstated in her position after receiving legal advice in relation to the matter.

The incident related to Ms. Joseph-Caesar giving instructions to install a camera in the office of the custodial manager. The matter went to court when the Deputy Director of Rehabilitation was fired and last year, a Grand Court order stated she had never been officially terminated from her position. However, she continued to be on required leave until now.

She is expected to go back to work on Monday (20 February).

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

