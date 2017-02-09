Progressives plan March 18 slate reveal

Leadership of the Progressives party will be up for grabs on March 18th when the ruling party holds its conference. So far Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin remains unchallenged as the party readies its troops to head to the Family Life Centre.

The ruling party will also reveal its 2017 slate of candidates for May 24th at the event starting at 3pm.

The Progressives will not be contesting all 19 constituencies. But is expected to endorse certain independent candidates on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile the Cayman Democratic Party, lead by Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush is also expected to hold its conference in March. The Opposition party is expected to field nine candidates and endorse certain independents as well.

