Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Protect your coconuts

February 10, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Coconut lovers rejoice, Coco-fest is back for 2017.

Local vendors will be displaying creative ways they use Cayman’s coconuts to create, food, drinks, snacks and beauty products.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 18th.
The second-annual coco-fest will feature a booth from the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

“Issuing mammograms to ladies who need them and talking about how you can protect your coconuts, men who come by if they need to get a PSA test, they can get a voucher for that and we’ll be doing what we usually do, talking about self breast exams and why mammograms and PSA tests are important,” said Cayman Islands Cancer Societies Jennifer Weber.

For every entry ticket bought $1 will be going to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: