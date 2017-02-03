Flow Valentine
Protecting the elderly, new law heads to LA

February 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Formal legislation to give Cayman’s elderly added protection will be heading to the LA.

The Older Persons Bill aimed at addressing challenges faced by this vulnerable group will be piloted by Community Affairs Minister Hon. Osbourne Bodden.
The new law creates a Council for Older Persons and the establishment of a register of older persons.
It enshrines the rights and privileges of the elderly including protection from discrimination.
The law also makes it clear those over the age of 65 cannot be denied opportunities to contest elections or perform public functions at all levels.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

