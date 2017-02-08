Flow Valentine
Environment News

Public asked to weigh in on Cayman’s renewable energy future

February 7, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman’s National Energy Policy draft calls for 70% renewable energy by the year 2037, and now you can give your input on the plan.

The policy is intended to set the stage for the country’s clean energy goals, focusing on exploiting renewable energy sources, promoting energy efficiency, and supporting energy security by reducing the reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The Planning ministry has launched a two-week public feedback period. You can check out the 39-page document yourself (it’s in the publications tab), and then take the online survey.

The deadline is February 20th.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: