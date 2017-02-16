Ready2Work update

Government’s Ready2Work.Ky programme has crossed the threshold of its first year and the assessment of its performance is now complete. The questions remain; What are the results of the first evaluation of the government’s initiative to help people get back to meaningful work and Where does the future of the project lie?

Deputy Chief Officer for the Employment Ministry Tasha Ebanks-Garcia joined Tammi Sulliman this evening to answer those questions and more.

